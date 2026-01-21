Punjab clears Rs 68.50/quintal subsidy for sugarcane growers

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, approved a subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring timely payments during the crushing season.

An official spokesperson said the subsidy, to be provided from the fixed State Agreed Price (SAP), will be paid directly to sugarcane farmers on behalf of private sugar mills for the 2025–26 crushing season. Punjab continues to offer the highest SAP for sugarcane in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, which is Rs 15 higher than the rate fixed last year.

The Cabinet also approved staging the play Humare Ram, based on the life of Lord Rama, across the state. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the play will be performed in 40 major cities of Punjab, adding that several other states have undertaken similar cultural initiatives. In another key decision, the Cabinet cleared the creation of 1,000 additional posts of yoga trainers under the ‘CM di Yogshala’ project. A budgetary provision of Rs 35 crore has been proposed for the initiative in the 2026–27 financial year, aimed at promoting wellness and preventive healthcare.

To strengthen healthcare services, the Cabinet approved the transfer of civil hospitals at village Badal in Muktsar district, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Community Health Centre Jalalabad, and the Tertiary Care Centre in Fazilka district to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

To further boost urban development, the Cabinet approved a policy for the transfer by sale or exchange of abandoned and active paths or watercourses within government-licensed projects inside municipal limits. It also extended the validity of Punjab Affordable Property Registration Act (PAPRA) licensed projects by one year, till December 31, 2026, at a fee of Rs 25,000 per acre per year.

Additionally, amendments were approved to service rules to standardise eligibility cut-off dates for recruitment. To promote crop diversification, the Cabinet cleared collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to introduce advanced Japanese technology in horticulture, cold chain infrastructure, water management and skill development, with the objective of doubling horticulture’s share in Punjab’s economy.