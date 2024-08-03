Punjab Child Rights Commission takes suo moto notice of cylinder burst incident in Ferozepur

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission has taken suo moto notice of the media report regarding the injuries of 5 children due to cylinder burst in Gurudwara Jamani Sahib of Ferozepur.



A letter has also been issued to the district administration regarding this incident to send a report by August 6, 2024.

Giving more information in this regard, Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh said that according to media reports, 5 children have been injured due to cylinder bursting in Gurudwara Jamani Sahib of Ferozepur.

The district administration has been instructed to provide all possible health services to these injured children. He said that the district administration has been instructed that if these injured children need to be shifted to another hospital for treatment, then necessary steps should be taken immediately in this regard. He said that the entire cost of the treatment of these injured children will be borne by the district administration.

The chairman further said that a complete report has been sought from the district administration regarding the incident of cylinder bursting by August 6, 2024. He said that on receipt of report, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules.