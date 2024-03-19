Punjab CEO Sibin C holds meeting with political parties

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, convened a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming elections.



During the session, he offered comprehensive insights into the election process, emphasizing key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including male (1,11,92,959), female (1,00,77,543), transgender (744), Persons with Disabilities (PwD-1,57,257), overseas voters (1597), and polling stations (24,433).

Additionally, he informed attendees about recent provisions allowing PwD voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home. Sibin C affirmed that the state enjoys 150 per cent availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ensuring a surplus of 50 per cent beyond requirements. He also guaranteed that all polling stations would have necessary amenities like ramps, water supply, lighting, and toilets, located within 2 kilometers of voters’ addresses.

The CEO delved into details of candidate qualifications, disqualification provisions, nomination procedures, grounds for rejection, withdrawal rules, and symbol allotment regulations for Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the Model Code of Conduct, emphasizing the prohibition of hate speech, religious or caste-based appeals, personal attacks, and unverified criticism.