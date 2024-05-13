Punjab CEO seeks report on BJP leader Bittu’s no-due certificate issue

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab poll body on Sunday sought a report regarding a complaint by the BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu that the Ludhiana municipal commissioner had flouted Election Commission guidelines by not issuing him a no-due certificate within the stipulated time. Bittu on Saturday accused the AAP government in Punjab of sending him a rent arrear notice for his official residence to thwart his nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections. The three-time MP recently switched over to BJP from Congress.