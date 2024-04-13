Punjab CEO office ranks 2nd for social media outreach
CHANDIGARH: The office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, has achieved second rank nationwide for active engagement on social media platforms and effective dissemination of crucial information to electors. Sibin C highlighted that the social media handles of the CEO office consistently update significant information on LS polls, elector-related details, political party guidelines and key directives from the Election Commission of India along with real-time C-Vigil complaint updates.
Next Story