Punjab CEO launches PAMS for LS elections

CHANDIGARH: Spearheading the charge for efficient electoral processes, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, launched the Poll Activity Management System (PAMS) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in his office today.



It is pertinent to mention that during the Assembly Elections of 2022, the PAMS played a pivotal role in monitoring various poll events such as party dispatched, party arrived, mock poll conducted, poll started, poll closed, voters in queue at 6 pm, party dispersed, party reached and material deposited. This system facilitated real-time monitoring of activities across all polling stations through sector magistrates, utilizing a dedicated mobile application.

Sibin C underscored that the PAMS has been enhanced and refined for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, promising heightened efficiency in managing election-related activities while ensuring transparency in the electoral process. To provide real-time updates, mobile applications compatible with both Android and iOS platforms have been developed. Moreover, a token-based access algorithm has been implemented to ensure secure interactions between the application and the server. Leveraging GPS coordinates (latitude and longitude), the application meticulously tracks the movement of parties during the dispatch process, thereby upholding transparency and accountability at every step. Sibin C, had earlier announced rigorous monitoring of polling stations through 100 per cent webcasting.