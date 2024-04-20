Punjab CEO interacts with voters in FB live session

CHANDIGARH: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to sensitize voters and gather their suggestions to make the electoral process more efficient and transparent in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C held a Facebook live session, ‘Talk to your CEO Punjab ,’ with the people of Punjab on Friday.



During the interaction session, the CEO addressed various queries from voters and also urged them to actively participate in voting to achieve the goal of ‘Iss Vaar 70 Paar,’ while also appealing them to report any Model Code of Violation to the commission. He said that a target has been set to achieve a voter turnout of more than 70 percent, as Punjab’s voting percentage during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 65.96 percent. The CEO informed that over 1600 complaints of MCC violations have been received by the office of CEO so far and all have been settled. Similarly, the commission received 1059 complaints on the C-vigil app, of which 733 have been verified, and 689 were settled within 100 minutes, as per the directions of the ECI. In response to a query regarding heat waves during polling in Punjab, the CEO said that special consideration is being given to this, and voters exercising their franchise will be offered sweetened water (Chabeel) in polling stations to provide relief from the scorching heat.