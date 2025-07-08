Punjab Cabinet withdraws decision to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet on Monday decided to withdraw the decision of the previous Congress government to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra Dam.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the Chief Minister at his office in the Punjab Civil Secretariat I.

A government spokesperson said that the Cabinet bemoaned that the then Congress government had arbitrarily given the nod to deploy CISF on Bhakra Dam through its decision on July 23, 2021. "This anti-state stance was a sheer humiliation for the state, as the Punjab Police was fully capable of guarding the dams. Turning the tables, the state Cabinet today withdrew this decision in the larger interests of the state, adding that a resolution against the move to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam will be passed in the ensuing session of the state Assembly," the spokesperson stated.

The Cabinet vehemently opposed the decision to deploy the outsourced CISF at the Dam, adding that the state government will not pay a single penny for the deployment of this force. It was opined that the previous Congress government had jeopardised the interests of the state by giving consent to deploy the force, whereas the Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of safeguarding the border state.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also gave a green signal to the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act 2025 and the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Bullock Cart Race) Rules, 2025. Pertinently, Bullock cart racing was an integral part of the rural sport events throughout the state, but it faced numerous hurdles due to one or other reasons.

"So, to regulate the animal sports events in the State of Punjab, The Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Kila Raipur Rural Sports Event and Fair) Rules, 2025" has been approved. The main objectives of these rules are safety measures for animals taking part in sports with adequate animal veterinary supervision, safety standards, registration/documentation and penalty for violations.

The Cabinet also gave the nod for the creation of 3600 posts of Special Educator Teachers at Primary and Secondary level. As per decision, 1650 posts of Special Educator Teacher (Master Cadre) and 1950 posts of Special Educator Teacher (Primary Cadre) have been approved. This decision will benefit 47979 children with special needs studying in government schools across Punjab. These posts are being converted from vocational teachers, Art and Craft teachers and ETT posts and will be filled in a phased manner over three years.