Punjab: Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar leads flood rescue ops in Patti

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Patti constituency to assess the situation and relief efforts. He supervised the rescue operation carried out by the NDRF and district administration in areas where people are stranded due to waterlogging and ensured their safe evacuation.



Laljit Singh Bhullar, along with deputy commissioner Tarn Taran Baldeep Kaur and other officials of the concerned departments, visited village Muthianwala, Sito Mahi Jhuggian, Bhangala, Toot, Jhuggian Peer Baksh, Jhuggian Natha Singh and Kot Buddha, and listened to the issues faced by people. He assured that no efforts will be spared to alleviate their hardships during this challenging time.

He mentioned the state government had already issued specific directives to conduct special girdawari to address losses suffered by people due to floods, adding that steps will be taken to assess and compensate for losses in crops, livestock, houses and other property due to fresh floods in order to provide proper relief to those affected.

He informed that due to release of water from Bhakhra and Pong Dams, the water level in rivers Beas and Sutlej

has increased.

but district administration is closely monitoring the situation and keeping a constant watch on water levels.

The Cabinet Minister also urged the people residing along the embanks to immediately contact on District Flood Control Room No. 01852-224107, if water levels rise.

He said that the embankment of Dhusi Bandh is being strengthened with the support of local residents to protect it from erosion at sensitive areas. Along with the safe evacuation of the people of the villages affected by the floods, ration, drinking water, medicines and other essential items are being provided in the relief centres.