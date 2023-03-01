Punjab Cabinet gives nod to present Budget estimates

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave its nod to present the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Punjab for the year 2023-24 on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in the ensuing session of the state Assembly.



A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat-I.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that in pursuance of the provisions contained in Article 202 and Clause (1) of Article 204 of the Constitution, the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Punjab for the year 2023-24 is required to be presented in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after recommendation of Governor of Punjab. Keeping in this the Cabinet has decided to present the same in the ensuing Punjab Vidhan Sabha session.

Likewise, In pursuance of the provisions contained in Clause(3) of Article 203 of the Constitution, the Cabinet also approved to present Supplementary Demands for Grants of the Government of Punjab for the year 2022-23, on floor of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after the recommendation of the Governor.