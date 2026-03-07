Punjab Cabinet gives nod to ‘Budget Estimates’ for 2026–27

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday cleared the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 and Budget Estimates for the year 2026-27, along with CAG audit reports for the year 2024-25, in the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.



A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting held at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Friday.

Disclosing this here today, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the Cabinet gave the go ahead to Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2025-26. Likewise, it also gave its nod to the Punjab

Budget Estimates for 2026-27 to be presented by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on March 8.

Similarly, the Cabinet also approved the laying of Audit Reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Finance and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of Punjab for the year 2024-25 on the table of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.