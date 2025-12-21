Punjab Cabinet gives nod to amend Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Saturday approved amendments to the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, to reduce the time limit for filing objections and appeals under the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The Cabinet also approved convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on December 30, 2025, to discuss amendments proposed by the Union government on MGNREGA. The Cabinet expressed that the amendments are not only aimed at renaming the scheme but also at undermining the basic spirit of the programme.

