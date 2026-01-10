Punjab Cabinet clears sweeping set of decisions

CHANDIGARH: Signalling an assertive push toward strengthening public healthcare, modernising higher education and delivering tangible relief to citizens, the Punjab Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday cleared a sweeping set of decisions, led by the approval of over 19 acres of land at Lehragaga for setting up a Medical College and Hospital.

The decisions, taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister, also include India’s first comprehensive Private Digital Open Universities

Policy, 2026, extension of Amnesty Policy 2025 for plot allottees, rationalisation of GMADA property prices, approval for desilting of the Sutlej to fast-track infrastructure projects, and adjustment of staff of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute in government departments, reflecting the government’s focus on healthcare expansion, education reform, infrastructure acceleration and pro-people governance.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM Mann, the office the Chief Minister stated that the Cabinet gave approval to allot 19 acre four Kanals land, located at Baba Hira Singh Bhatthal Technical College, Lehragaga, on nominal lease rent to Janhit society for establishing a minority medical college by the Jain community.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also gave nod to the Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026 to regulate and

promote private digital open universities offering online and open distance learning (ODL) programs.

In a big relief to the allottees of plots, the Cabinet also gave approval to the extension in the Amnesty Policy 2025 for allotted/auctioned plots under various schemes of the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The Cabinet also gave green signal for reducing the prices of various properties of GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) as per the report submitted by the independent evaluators.