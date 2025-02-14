Punjab Cabinet approves Rs 14,000 crore arrears for employees and pensioners

Chandigarh: In a big gift to state government employees and pensioners, the Punjab Cabinet approved the release of their arrears of Rs 14,000 crore on Thursday.

The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his office.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that giving a big relief to three lakh employees and three lakh pensioners of the state government, the Cabinet has approved the release of arrears of revised salary/pension and leave encashment from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022, and DA/DR from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.

An amount of Rs 14,000 crore for this will be released in a phased manner, which will provide much-needed relief to the employees and pensioners, he said.

The Cabinet approved the creation of new posts in the Punjab State Legal Services Authority to set up 22 new Lok Adalats in the state to provide justice to the people.

The Cabinet also allowed the creation of three new posts of Assistant Director, Senior Assistant and Sevadaar in the newly formed district Malerkotla. To prevent tax evasion in the State by proper utilization of human resources in the Tax Department, the Cabinet has also given permission for creation of 476 new posts in the Department. Along with this, the Cabinet gave its nod to renaming the posts of Inspectors in the Department, so that now the Inspectors of the Department will be known as State Taxation Officer (Rajya Kar Adhikari).

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the recruitment of 53 drivers on regular basis in the Excise Department. The Cabinet also gave its nod for amendment in the rules and qualifications for direct recruitment of Physical Education Instructors (PTI Teachers) in the Primary Education Department. This will pave the way for the recruitment of 2000 such teachers across the State in the coming days.

To provide quality health services to the people of the state, the Cabinet has also given its nod for creation of 822 posts of Group-C cadre in the Health and Family Welfare Department. This will help in increasing the efficiency of the Department, which will greatly benefit the people by providing quality health care services.