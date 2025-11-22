Punjab boosts girls’ NDA prep with new hostel

Chandigarh: To empower young women aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces, Punjab Skill Development minister Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated a dedicated accommodation block for the NDA Preparatory Wing at the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali.

Named after Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the new facility reflects the state government’s push to encourage women to pursue careers in defence services.

Built at a cost of Rs 2.46 crore, the state-of-the-art residential block is equipped with modern amenities, including a cyber lab, indoor shooting range and upgraded fitness infrastructure. It will house 40 girl cadets who are preparing for the National Defence Academy.

Arora said the Bhagwant Mann-led government launched the NDA Preparatory Wing at the institute in July 2023, and it has already received a strong response from young women aspiring to become commissioned officers. He assured continued government support to strengthen training facilities. He said: “…This wing is a testament to our belief that the girls of Punjab are second to none and are destined to lead from the front in the Armed Forces.”

The minister also felicitated cadets who cleared the NDA written examination and those recommended for commission, including Lady Cadet Sehjaldeep Kaur, who recently created history by securing the highest score in the SSB interview nationwide.