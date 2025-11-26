MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Punjab: Blood, organ donation camp launched
Nation

Punjab: Blood, organ donation camp launched

BY Mpost Bureau26 Nov 2025 12:56 AM IST

Anandpur Sahib,: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched a statewide blood and organ donation campaign along with a plantation drive at Virasat-e-Khalsa here to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann said the plantation initiative was a tribute to the Guru’s message of protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance. He said the state government was committed to expanding green cover and making Punjab clean and pollution-free.

The CM administered the organ donation pledge to citizens and health staff, urging people to support the cause and spread awareness on blood and organ donation.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X