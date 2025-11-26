Punjab: Blood, organ donation camp launched

Anandpur Sahib,: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched a statewide blood and organ donation campaign along with a plantation drive at Virasat-e-Khalsa here to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann said the plantation initiative was a tribute to the Guru’s message of protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance. He said the state government was committed to expanding green cover and making Punjab clean and pollution-free.

The CM administered the organ donation pledge to citizens and health staff, urging people to support the cause and spread awareness on blood and organ donation.