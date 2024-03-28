Punjab BJP chief denies AAP MLAs’ money offer claim to join party

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday dismissed AAP MLAs’ allegations that they were offered money to join the saffron party, saying he was “amazed at their audacity”.



As AAP’s lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on Wednesday, three ruling party MLAs claimed they were offered money to jump ship.

The AAP alleged the BJP had “again started Operation Lotus” in Punjab and was trying to break the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. ‘Operation Lotus’ is a term used by opposition parties to describe what they call “poaching” of MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

“I am amazed at their audacity. They are so thick-skinned and they are teaching morality,” Jakhar told reporters here in response to a question on allegations levelled by the AAP MLAs.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy had claimed that one Sewak Singh called him from an international number on Tuesday with an offer to join the BJP.