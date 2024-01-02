Punjab becomes first state to map all accident-prone sites: DGP

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the launch of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s flagship project ‘Sadak Surakhia Force’, Punjab Police in collaboration with MapMyIndia has meticulously mapped all 784 accident black spots across the state on their navigation system Mappls App, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday.



“Citizens navigating using Mappls App will now receive voice alerts in Punjabi alerting the commuters about the black spot ahead, making Punjab the first state to Map accident-prone sites as part of the Road Safety,” he said.

MapMyIndia’s Mappls app— developed especially for India, will alert the commuters by giving a voice message, for example, black spot is 100 metres ahead”, making Punjab the sole state to map accident-prone locations comprehensively. Accident black spot is a place where road traffic accidents have historically been concentrated.

Additional Director General of Police Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai said that this driving aid is designed to elevate the overall safe driving experience on Punjab’s roads. He said that this innovative safety feature has been tailored to user preferences, offering voice alerts in regional languages based on individual choices.

Traffic Advisor Punjab Dr Navdeep Asija said that the collaboration with MapMyIndia represents a significant step forward in our efforts not only to streamline the traffic management across Punjab but also to prioritise the safety

of commuters.