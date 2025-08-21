Punjab becomes 1st state to give more than 55,000 jobs to youth in first 3 years: CM

Chandigarh: Continuing ‘Mission Rozgar’ to illuminate the lives of Punjabis, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday set a new milestone by giving more than 55,000 jobs to the youth of the state during the first three years of its regime.

“The previous governments gave miniscule number of jobs to the youth at the fag end of their tenure but ever since my first day in office in office I have made sure that the deserving youth get the jobs due to which 55,000 of them have got government jobs”, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the gathering during a function to hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed youth, the Chief Minister said that today 271 youth have joined the family of Punjab government and now they will become an active partner in social and economic progress of the state.

Bhagwant Mann said that this is not any favour for the youth of the state but they deserved these jobs due to their calibre but none of the previous governments ever bothered about them.

Chief Minister Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youth have got jobs completely on the basis of merit.