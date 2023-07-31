Punjab bats for Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for Bharat Ratna award for the legendary martyrs like Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha who had made unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

Interacting with the media persons here after paying floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh at his memorial on his martyrdom day, the chief minister said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these iconic martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award. He said that these great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches.

Rather, the chief minister said that the incumbent Union government is giving a severe blow to the legacy of these martyrs by muzzling the democracy in the country. He said that these nationalists had laid down their lives for the sake of freedom and democracy in the country but unfortunately the Union government is jeopardizing the democratic system through ordinances. Bhagwant Mann said that this is totally in contrast to the country envisioned by the great patriots during the struggle for freedom.

The chief minister said that his government will make strenuous efforts to bring back the personal belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh from London. He said that the state government will raise these issues at all the relevant platforms so as to bring back these belongings at the earliest. Bhagwant Mann said that even the things associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh lying in Pakistan will also be brought back.