Punjab bags second award in state performance category

Chandigarh: Punjab has bagged second Award in the State Performance Category of the National Energy Conservation Awards -2025.

Punjab New and Renewable Energy Resources minister, Aman Arora received the coveted award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 ceremony held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Interacting with the media after the award ceremony, Arora said that with the winning of this prestigious award the state of Punjab has stood among the top performers in the country in the field of energy efficiency.

Pointing out towards the initiatives and steps taken by the state government led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for upgrading the infrastructure, he added, “We have installed 18,000 solar tube-well pumps in the agriculture sector and efforts are on to increase the numbers. Besides these 185 Energy efficient motors have also been installed in the MSME sector including Verka Plants. Stepping further, the state government has also successfully installed rooftop projects of 35MW capacity in the Government buildings in the state.”

Arora stated that energy efficiency in the buildings is one of the key areas to save energy in the commercial sector by adopting energy efficient design, building material and using Energy Conservation Building Code.

He added that apart from this, Punjab has taken the lead to develop and notify Punjab Energy Conservation Building Code by amending National Energy Conservation Building Code for the composite climate zone applicable in the state.