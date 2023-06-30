Punjab bags 3rd position in pedigree selection

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has secured third position in Pedigree Selection Scheme of Nili Ravi breed across the country, said Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.



He said that the state has undertook the Nili Ravi pedigree selection project to promote and preserve indigenous Nili Ravi breed in the state. It is a matter of great pride, he said while adding that the state has also clinched 5th position in the progeny testing scheme in Murrah breed of buffalo and the 6th position in the progeny testing scheme of Sahiwal cows. The motive of these projects is procurement of high genetic merit bulls of these three breeds on the basis of the capacity of milk production.