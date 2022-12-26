Punjab approves Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system

Chandigarh: Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved Rs 60.50 crore to install Solar Power Energy Systems for rural piped water supply schemes in different districts of Punjab. Under this project, Solar Power Energy Plants (based on Net metering) would be installed at 970 Rural Water Supply Schemes of the state covering 1508 villages with a cumulative capacity of 8.698 MW.



Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the government led by CM Bhagwant Mann is working tirelessly to provide basic facilities to the people of Punjab from day one. It is also the aim of the government that the people should not face any kind of hardship for the facilities and get all the facilities at their doorstep without any hassle.

Divulging the details about the solar project he said that this project aims to ensure the financial sustainability of water supply schemes and the successful operation & management of rural water supply schemes by Gram Panchayat Water Supply Committees (GPWSC) by reducing the burden of electricity charges. Additionally, this will also lead to an increase in the usage of clean energy and environmental sustainability.

Jimpa informed that this project has many benefits which the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation (DWSS) will be able to achieve with the installation of solar rooftop panels.; I.E. reduction in bill, as the bill is issued by PSPCL after adjustment of export and import of power, generation of environment-friendly and clean energy and DWSS/GPWSC will become a generator for his own electricity requirements.

Principal Secretary WSS DK Tiwari further said that the electricity duty/octroi etc. shall be levied only on the billed amount after adjustment of import and export of power. Surplus power is supplied to the grid of PSPCL, thus, helps in eliminating power shortage.

WSS HoD Mohammad Ishfaq informed that there will be a saving of Rs 8-9 crores per year after the installation of the Solar Power Energy project.