Punjab: Anurag Thakur attends ‘Mera Desh, Meri Maati’ program

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur attended ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ program at Phagwara and Jalandhar, Punjab on Monday.

During the program, Thakur called upon all the citizens to actively take part in ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ program and remember the unsung heroes of Indian independence movement and soldiers.

“Modi has launched this national campaign to remember our freedom fighters as well as the soldiers who make supreme sacrifices in protecting our borders”, he said.

“Our farmers fulfill the food needs of 140 crore Indians by producing crops. Our Soldiers leave no stone unturned in protecting our soil, our motherland. They even give supreme sacrifices for the nation. So it is our duty to remember them.”

He was accompanied by minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

He went from house to house and collected soil in Amrit Kalash which would be used to develop Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial and Amrit Vatika at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Thakur said ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ is the concluding program of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign which was started in 2021.

This is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. MPOST

Thakur also explained how the present central government is working for building a strong and secure nation and administred Prime Minister’s Panch Pran Pledge to the villagers. Later, the Sh. Thakur attended an inter-univerisry ‘New India Debates’ at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar