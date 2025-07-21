Punjab: Anmol Gagan Mann’s resignation turned down

Chandigarh: Singer-turned-politician, MLA Kharar, Anmol Gagan Mann’s resignation was turned down by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership today.

In a post stating the same, AAP Punjab President shared that he met Anmol Gagan Mann in a ‘family-like atmosphere’ and conveyed the party’s decision to reject her resignation. He posted on ‘X’, “Today, I met Anmol Gagan Mann in a family-like atmosphere. I conveyed the party’s decision to reject her resignation as an MLA, which she accepted,” he said in a post on X.

The 35-year-old politician who won her maiden election from Kharar constituency in 2022 sent her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan yesterday, July 19.

The singer-turned-politician, who won her maiden election from Kharar Assembly constituency in 2022, sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan.