Punjab and Delhi CMs launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna’ in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accompanied by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna’ to facilitate the people to pay obeisance at the sacred places across the country.



Addressing the gathering after launching ‘Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna’ on the auspicious Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji here today, the Chief Minister said that this scheme is in line with the teachings and philosophy of the great Guru who had gave the message of universal love brotherhood and peace to the people. He said that a large section of society was not able to visit these sacred places across the country due to one reason or another. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has started this scheme to facilitate the pilgrims to visit the various holy places across the country and state.

The Chief Minister said that today 300 pilgrims from Amritsar, 220 from Jalandhar and more than 500 from Dhuri will be travelling to Sri Hazur Sahib through this train. He said that more than 50,000 pilgrims will be availing this facility over three months adding that 13,000 of them will travel via trains, with 13 trains carrying 1,000 passengers each leaving every eight days. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the remaining will be travelling via Buses, with 10 buses leaving every day, carrying 43 people each.

The Chief Minister said that a team of doctors, volunteers and officials will be travelling with yatris to take care of any emergency. He said that an advanced team of officials have been sent to take care of all the amenities before the yatris arrive. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that old people above the age of 75 will also be allowed to have young attendants to travel with them.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme was earlier started by the Delhi government led by the CM Arvind Kejriwal. He said that now the state govt has replicated this scheme as per which AC Transport (Bus for close destinations and Train for far destinations) adding that AC accommodation and food will be provided to the pilgrims during their visit to pilgrimage. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that through trains the pilgrims will be able to go to Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib, Varanasi, Mathura, Ajmer Sharif and others.