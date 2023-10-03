Punjab and Delhi CMs dedicate Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala

Chandigarh: Ushering a new era of health revolution in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday dedicated first of its kind Mata Kaushalya Hospital at Patiala.



Equipped with ultra modern facilities, this hospital will cater to the population of around 20 lakh people in and around the historic town of Patiala. This hospital has 300 beds and now another 66 beds are being added in this prestigious hospital. The hospital has been strengthened at a cost of Rs. 13.80 crores and is equipped with facilities of ICU, NICU and others.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that Punjab has heralded a new revolution in the field of healthcare sector. He announced that emergency services will be operational in all the hospitals across the state within a year to save the

precious lives of people. Bhagwant Singh Mann also said that the state government is going to start Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU) system to provide critical health services for critical patients of the remote and rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. He said that more than 59 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in the larger interest of the public the Aam Aadmi Clinic and CM Di Yogshala concept should be replicated all over India.