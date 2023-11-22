Punjab: Aman Arora calls for green innovation

CHANDIGARH: In order to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases on the environment, New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday gave a call to work in the direction of new and innovative energy efficient technologies in the state to secure the future.



“There is a discussion going on around the world to move towards green energy and the countries involved in the recent International Conference organised at Glasgow have pledged to work fast in the direction of green energy,” he said.

Arora was presiding over the Half Day Stakeholder Validation Workshop and Launch of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) here at a Hotel on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the State Designated Agency (SDA), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) in association with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and the assistance of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Design2Occupancy Services LLP (D2O).