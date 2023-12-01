Punjab aims for 43% renewable energy by 2030: Arora

CHANDIGARH: Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora on Thursday said that the Punjab government has aimed to increase the share of renewable energy up to 43 per cent by 2030.



While addressing the 2nd edition of Monaco Hydrogen Forum at Monaco, Aman Arora said that Punjab is a power surplus state having installed capacity of 15,000 MW, out of which 20% (3,000 MW) is being generated by renewable energy projects. He said that Punjab is eager to set up a 5 TPD Pilot Technology Demonstration project for producing green hydrogen from paddy straw. He said that the state is committed to lead the nation in producing green fuel to meet the future challenges, which will not only bring prosperity but will also ensure energy security for the country.