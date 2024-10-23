Punjab agri Min slams Centre for tardy lifting; Mann hailed for taking steps in education sector

Chandigarh: Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on Tuesday trained guns at the central government for deliberately delaying the shifting of previously stored crops from the state’s godowns affecting the pace of ongoing paddy procurement operations.

The slow lifting sparked a string of the protests by farmers and rice millers across the state. He informed that the Punjab government has procured over 28 LMT paddy of total 31 LMT arrived in the grain markets across the state so far.

On slow lifting of the procured paddy, Khudian said that Punjab always faced challenges due to step-motherly treatment being meted out by the central government. He said that despite this the Punjab Government has been ensuring prompt purchase of paddy crops. He said that the state government has made a number of requests to the Union government to shift the crops lying in the state godowns to accommodate storage of current paddy crop but in vain. "Even Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's personal requests to the centre government have fallen on deaf ears," he said while soliciting support of farmers and rice millers to overcome this problem together.

Meanwhile, in another development, parents and teachers from all walks of life today hailed CM Mann for his path- breaking initiatives in the education sector.

During an interaction with the CM, who participated in the ‘mega PTM’ on Tuesday, the parents and students said that the education revolution in the state has transformed their lives by bridging socio-economic gaps.

Sharing her views Mehak Sharma, a farmer’s daughter aspiring to become a cardiologist, thanked the school for free coaching. She said that the School of Eminence has proved a boon by providing camps conducted by the school education department. She praised her teachers for helping her to pursue her goals.

Asha Rani, chairperson of the school management committee and mother of a former convent school student now at School of Eminence, said textbooks and facilities are given free to every student. She said that teachers impart moral and curriculum knowledge, validating her decision to enroll her daughter in a government school.

Ghanshyam, father of student Gurpreet, said his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor is converting into reality thanks to the School of Eminence. He said that the Chief Minister has championed the cause of weaker and underprivileged sections of society.