Punjab achieves ‘milestones’ in water infrastructure

Chandigarh: Punjab Water Resources Department has achieved “unprecedented milestones” in “strengthening” the state’s water infrastructure and ensuring “equitable water distribution” to the farmers of the state.

State Water Resources Minister Kumar Goyal said that in a landmark achievement, the department has successfully executed development projects worth over Rs 2100 crore up to the end of 2024, which included comprehensive canal lining, repairs and water course rehabilitation. This extensive work has significantly improved water availability to the tail-end farmers, fulfilling the commitment to equitable water distribution, he added.

One of the most significant achievements of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has been addressing the chronic issue of water logging through the relining of Sirhind Feeder. Out of total project cost of Rs 671.478 crores, the department has completed approximately 89.61 kilometres of relining works, amounting to Rs 543.43 crores. This intervention has been crucial in mitigating waterlogging issues that have long plagued agricultural lands, said the minister. He said that statewide water courses restoration drive has also yielded remarkable results. The department has successfully revitalized 15947 water courses that had been non-functional for two to three decades. This initiative has brought canal water for irrigation to more than 950 villages for the first time in their history. “In a progressive policy shift, we removed the 25-year restriction on water course repairs, enabling our field officers to undertake immediate restoration works,” said the Water Resources Minister.