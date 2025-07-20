Punjab: AAP’s ex-minister Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as MLA

Chandigarh: AAP leader and former Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday said she has resigned as a member of the state Assembly and decided to quit politics.

The 35-year-old singer-turned-politician, who won her maiden election from Kharar Assembly constituency in 2022, sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted.

My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people,” said Maan in a post on X in Punjabi.