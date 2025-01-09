Punjab: AAP wave sweeps multiple municipal councils

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab celebrated a series of outstanding victories in the municipal council elections across various regions of Punjab.

The AAP candidates have been unanimously elected in their respective municipal councils as presidents, senior vice-presidents and vice-presidents. municipal council Cheema (Sunam) elected Baljinder Kaur as president, Anju Bala as senior vice-president and Manpreet Singh as vice-president.

In the municipal council Mallanwala (Zira) Karamjeet Kaur was elected as president, Ritu Kakkar as senior vice-president and Dharam Singh as vice-president. In the municipal council Narot Jaimal Singh (Bhoa) Babli Kumar became president and Manisha Mahajan and Maya Devi were elected as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively. Ghanaur elected Mandeep Kaur as president, Ankit Sood as senior vice-president and Ravi Kumar as vice president.

In Ghagga, Mitthu Singh will be president, senior vice-president is Shakti Goyal and vice-president Jaswant Singh. Municipal council Sanaur elected Pardeep Joshan as president, Narinder Singh Takhar as senior vice-president and Kanwaljit Kaur as vice-president.

AAP Punjab president Aman Arora extended his best wishes to the newly elected leaders.