Punjab: AAP urges oppn leaders to debate on Nov 1

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab appealed to the leaders of all opposition parties to participate in the debate called by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 1.



AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and spokesperson Govinder Mittal addressed the media on Tuesday evening.

The AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the leaders of Akali Dal, Congress and BJP are doing press conferences and are making excuses to back out of this discussion. He said that this debate will focus on all the issues of Punjab as mentioned by the chief minister in his tweet.

Bhagwant Mann inviting BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa to come on common platform for debate said that it will unveil all the corrupt who looted Punjab, brothers-nephews, brothers-in-law who prioritised their personal interests.

He said that the debate will focus on toll plazas, youth, farmers, agriculture, businessmen, waters of Punjab and the words of Guru Sahib. Kang said that these leaders are trying to run away from this debate because they are not serious about the issues of Punjab.