Punjab: AAP holds meeting on election strategy

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held an important meeting, on Tuesday afternoon, to discuss Lok Sabha election strategies for Punjab. The meeting, held at the CM’s resident, was chaired by the AAP Punjab President CM Bhagwant Mann. AAP’s national secretary Sandeep Pathak, two time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, AAP Punjab working president Principal Budh Ram, cabinet ministers and all the AAP MLAs were present in this meeting. Following the meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addressed the press, describing the gathering as positively charged.



The chief minister, along with Pathak and Sanjay Singh, shared insights with MLAs, constituency in-charges, and AAP’s Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab. Cheema highlighted the focus on winning all 13 seats in Punjab, discussing strategies for promoting policies and exposing BJP’s alleged misuse of investigative agencies. Additionally, he emphasized AAP’s delivery on four major promises in Punjab within two years.