Punjab: 98 drug smugglers held with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday arrested 98 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 2,508 intoxicant pills and Rs 3,900 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 15,117 in just 93 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Disclosing details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,400 police personnel, under the supervision of 93 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 510 locations across the state leading to the registration of 77 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 523 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added. The Special DGP said that with the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police as part of 'De-addiction' has convinced 60 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.