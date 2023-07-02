Punjab: 90% benefits from one year of free electricity

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated people on completion of one year for the guarantee of free power in the state, which has immensely benefitted every section of society.



In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the state government had on July1, last year launched the guarantee to provide free power to the people. He said that since then 90% of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill since last July. Bhagwant Mann said that it is matter of immense pride and satisfaction that along with domestic consumers, the food growers of the country are also getting free and uninterrupted power in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers are getting more than eight hours of power supply without any cut. He said that the elated farmers are sharing the videos regarding to it and expressing gratitude to the state government. Bhagwant Mann said that apart from it the state government has paid subsidy worth Rs 20,200 crore to the PSPCL.