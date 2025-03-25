Punjab: 800 farmers released from detention

Chandigarh: Days after the crackdown on protesting farmers, Punjab Police on Monday said it has released nearly 800 farmers from detention and is going to free 450 more on the direction of the state government.

Since March 19, hundreds of farmers had been taken into custody after the AAP government decided to clear the protest sites, claiming that the stir had impacted businesses, industries and the general public. Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Punjab Government has already released approximately 800 farmers from the police custody”.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed “the immediate release of farmers including women, differently-abled individuals, farmers with medical conditions, and those above the age of 60. In line with the directives..., we are prioritising the release of such farmers and about 450 farmers are being released today,” he said.