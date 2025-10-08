Punjab: 80 ‘drug smugglers’ held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted raids at 343 locations across the state, leading to the arrest of 80 alleged drug smugglers after registration of 53 FIRs, officials said.

With the latest action, the total number of arrests made during the last 220 days of the state government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign now stands at 32,196.

The raids have resulted in the recovery of 505 grams of heroin, 50 intoxi-cant tablets/capsules and Rs 8,840 drug money from the possession of ar-rested drug smugglers, the officials said.