Punjab: 8 kg heroin recovered near IB

Ferozepur: Over 8 kg of heroin in 15 packets were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur, a BSF official said on Thursday.

Operating on alertness and sagacity, BSF soldiers carried out an extensive search operation in the pre-dawn hours near the international border (IB) village of Bhanewala. During the search, they recovered 15 packets of suspected heroin, each weighing approximately 8.6 kgs.

The drugs were found hidden in an agricultural field on the international border.

Each packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook and illuminating device attached, said the official.

A BSF spokesperson said: “This operation once again highlights the unyielding vigilance of our troops and their determination to foil every attempt by drug smugglers to exploit the border regions. Our jawans remain alert round the clock to ensure national security.”

The recovered heroin has been handed over to concerned authorities for further investigation and forensic analysis.