Punjab: 78 'drug smugglers' held

BY MPost23 Sept 2025 11:51 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out raids at 343 locations across the state, arresting 78 “drug smugglers” and registering 54 FIRs. With these arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended in the past 206 days has risen to 30,677, officials said.

During the operation, police teams seized 3.6 kg of heroin, 1.25 kg of ganja, 20 kg of poppy husk, and 624 intoxicant tablets/capsules.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to intensify efforts to make Punjab a drug-free state.

