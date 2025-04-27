Punjab: 5K school students participate in mega rally to create awareness against drugs

Chandigarh: Under the “Yuddh Nashiyan Viruddh” campaign, the District Administration, Tarn Taran, today organised a massive awareness rally to create awareness among people against drugs. Over 5,000 students from various schools of Tarn Taran city, administrative officers, employees and the general public participated in the rally. The massive awareness rally was led by Punjab Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and attended by over 5,000 school students from various schools of Tarn Taran city. He administered an oath to all attendees to support this anti-drug campaign.

The rally started from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran and reached Shri Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran via Jandiala Road and Bohri Chowk. During the rally, school students and participants raised their voices against drugs, urging people to stay away from drugs and pledged to support the Punjab Government’s anti-drug campaign. On this occasion Cabinet Minister Punjab Laljit Singh Bhullar appealed to the district residents to cooperate in the campaign to make their district and Punjab drug-free. He said that drug addiction is a social evil and this menace will be eradicated from its roots with the cooperation of every section of society.