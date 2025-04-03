Punjab: 59 drug smugglers held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested 59 drug smugglers and recovered 1.6 kg heroin along with Rs 5.53 lakh drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in the last 33 days of the state government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign has reached 4765.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 districts of the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Sharing details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that over 200 teams, comprising over 1400 police personnel, under the supervision of 91 gazetted officers, have conducted raids at as many as 497 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 36 first information reports (FIRs).