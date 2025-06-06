Punjab: 44 govt school students crack JEE-Advanced

Chandigarh: As many as 44 students from government schools in Punjab have achieved a remarkable feat by clearing the prestigious JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

The students and their parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government for their “unwavering commitment to empowering the aspirations of common families through free coaching and educational support”.

Arshpreet Kaur from Amritsar, who comes from a financially weak background, credited her success in both JEE Mains and Advanced to the free coaching provided in government schools. “The Sikhiya Kranti initiative gave me the opportunity to chase my dreams. My father could never afford private coaching, but the government’s support made it possible,” she said.

Mahesh Kumar from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib shared a similar sentiment. “Sikhiya Kranti has worked wonders for students from weaker sections of society. I cleared both exams because of the government’s initiative, which has given hope to many like me,” he said.

Charanjit Kaur from Barnala, whose son cracked JEE, expressed her gratitude, saying: “This is the first time a government has supported education to this extent. It has proved that success is not limited to the affluent.”

Similarly, Chiranjiv Kaur from Ludhiana credited her son Mehtab’s success to the government’s initiatives. “Programmes like summer camps and free coaching have turned dreams into reality for families like ours,” she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s Sikhiya Kranti has shattered barriers, ensuring that talent from all walks of life gets the opportunity to shine, an official said.