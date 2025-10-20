Punjab: ‘4.20 cr people provided free treatment’

Chandigarh: The Punjab government’s Aam Aadmi Clinics project to strengthen primary healthcare has achieved a significant milestone with more than 4.20 crore OPD visits and 2.29 crore lab tests done in just three years, state Health minister Balbir Singh said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, Punjab has 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics -- 316 in urban areas and 565 in rural areas -- providing free treatment, 107 types of free medicines, and 47 types of free diagnostic tests.

Singh mentioned that more than 4.20 crore individuals in the state have received free treatment from the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics since August 15, 2022. He reiterated the health department’s commitment to ensuring the availability of all 107 types of essential drugs.

Providing a breakdown of patient footfall at the Aam Aadmi Clinics, the minister mentioned that these facilities serve around 73,000 people daily, with an average of 83 patients visiting each clinic every day.

This statistic underscores the efficiency and effectiveness of the clinics in managing a significant patient load, he said.

“Of 4.20 crore visitors, 2.7 crore are re-visits, indicating the trust and satisfaction of the patients,” the state health minister said, adding these clinics have played a crucial role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for individuals by Rs 2,000 crore.

He said 54 per cent of the OPD visits are by females, indicating a notable shift towards gender-inclusive healthcare. These clinics are actively breaking traditional barriers and ensuring equal access to all individuals, Singh said.