Punjab: 2nd kabaddi player killed within week

Chandigarh: As increasing crime mars Punjab, yet another kabaddi player was killed in less than a week in Samrala block on Wednesday.

National-level kabaddi player Gurwinder Singh was murdered, with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the killing. Another 25-year-old kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh, was thrashed by a group last week before he was shot dead in Ludhiana.

Hari Boxer and Arzoo Bishnoi of the Bishnoi gang made a social media post from Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol’s handle, taking responsibility for Gurwinder Singh’s murder.

The post termed it a “stern warning” for all those who side with the enemies of

the Bishnoi gang.