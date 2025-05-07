Punjab: 2 RPGs, IEDs recovered in SBS Nagar

Chandigarh: A cache of ammunition, including two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and five hand grenades, was recovered from Punjab’s SBS Nagar district, the state police chief said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state.

Probe also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive dormant sleeper cells in the state, he said.

Yadav said the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, in a joint operation with a central agency, recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware during an intelligence-led operation carried out at a secluded forest area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in SBS Nagar.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the BNS,