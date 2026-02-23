Punjab: 2 policemen found dead at outpost

Chandigarh: Two personnel of Punjab Police, who were on duty near the Indo-Pak border, were found dead inside a police outpost with bullet injuries on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, who were posted at an outpost in Adhian in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. While Kumar was a home guard, Gurnam was an Assistant Sub Inspector, Gurdaspur Station House Officer, Banarsi Dass said over the phone.

The bodies were discovered inside the room, which serves as an outpost, he said.

Another senior official from Gurdaspur district said the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

These outposts maintained by the Punjab Police in close coordination with the Border Security Force, act as the second line of defence, he said, adding that the area where the incident occurred lies about 2 km from the Indo-Pak border. Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said, “In the morning, we received information that two of our personnel had sustained gunshot injuries.”

The police have cordoned off the crime scene, with both technical and forensic teams present there, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged both the state and central governments to investigate the incident.