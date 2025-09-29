Punjab: 2 arrested with 4 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh: The counter-intelligence unit of Punjab Police has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module having links to Pakistan with the arrest of two of its operatives, and recovered 4 kg of heroin from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, and Pawanbir Singh, a resident of Basarke Bhaini in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering the heroin, police also impounded a motorcycle used by the duo to transport the consignments.

Investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Rana King, who uses drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border, the DGP said.

Sharing details, the officer said the counter-intelligence unit received specific information about the retrieval of large quantities of narcotics from the border area.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap and intercepted both the suspects near the Manu Hospital, when they were going to deliver a consignment in the Chheharta area, the DGP said.

Further investigations are underway to unearth the entire module, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.