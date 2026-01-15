Punjab: 169 missing ‘saroops’ recovered by SIT, says CM Mann

Chandigarh: In a breakthrough in the probe into the 328 missing ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that 169 sacred copies have been recovered by the SIT.

The Special Investigation Team has found 169 missing ‘saroops’ from near Banga in SBS Nagar district (earlier Nawanshahr), he said.

The chief minister also said that “this is not an achievement, but our duty”.

“Of the 169 ‘saroops’ found from a religious place near Banga in Nawanshahr, 139 have no official record. Only 30 ‘saroops’ have a record...,” Mann said.

“Following due ‘maryada’, these ‘saroops’ will be handed over to SGPC as per the directions we get from the Akal Takht,” he said, while addressing a gathering during the Maghi Mela in Muktsar.

He also said there is no record pertaining to 139 ‘saroops’ with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On Tuesday, the SIT of the Punjab Police had sought records from the SGPC in connection with their probe into the 328 missing ‘saroops’ case.

The SIT on Tuesday formally requested the records from the SGPC offices in both Amritsar and Chandigarh.

On Monday, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj had directed the SGPC to cooperate with the Punjab govt over the issue.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced that the Punjab government would make budgetary provisions for a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women in the upcoming Budget and maintained that his government has fulfilled every commitment made to the people of Punjab.